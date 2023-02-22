Farmers + growers: Time to show your stuff on the 2023 Ag+Art Tour

Tour showcasing South Carolina's locally grow products, arts and crafts seeking participants for May, June tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dates have been set for the 2023 Ag+Art Tour in South Carolina -- now the program is seeking farmers or sites to participate.

Eleven counties in South Carolina are being highlighted in the tour that showcases local food growers and producers paired with artists, makers and craftspeople during weekends in May and June. The tours are self-guided and free and perfect for families who can take the opportunity to learn about where their locally grown food comes from.

If you have a farm or site that would like to be part of the tour, fill out the application at agandarttour.com. The deadline for applications is March 1.

The tour schedule:

May 6: Lexington County

May 13-14: Aiken, Lancaster, and Sumter counties

May 20-21: Colleton and Newberry counties

June 3-4: Kershaw County

June 10-11: Richland and York counties

June 17-18: Fairfield County

June 24-25: Chester County