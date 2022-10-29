The Blythewood Rodeo is back in town with 6 world champions competing

As far as competing events go, it's a hot weekend.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Round up your family and your cattle because the Blythewood Fall Fest and Rodeo return this weekend with a new location.

This time, it's at 10433 Wilson Blvd.

Cowboy hats, buckles, livestock, and even not-so-livestock - mechanical bulls - are on the list of things to see at the Blythewood Rodeo.

“We have saddleback riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, barrel racing for the cowgirls, and, of course, bull riding," Rodeo Organizer Buck Coggins said.

Kyle Lamon knows all about that last part. He's better known as "Hashtag" the rodeo clown.

“My job is to entertain the crowd and hope that everybody leaves with smiling faces and positive vibes," Lamon said.

That joy and cheer goes beyond the field and onto phone screens, too. Lamon shares his flips and tricks from every rodeo on TikTok.

“There are 52 weeks in a year and 43 weekends of them has been rodeoing,” Lamon said.

As far as competing events go, it's a hot weekend. Buck Coggins said six world champions are competing for titles this weekend.

“At the end of the season, every dollar is worth a point for these cowboys and cowgirls and they’re all trying to make the national titles," he said.