Easter egg hunt set for this weekend in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Eutawville hopes to give children and parents some sense of normalcy with their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27.

"Last year, due to COVID, we could not do the annual Easter Egg-Hunt at the Eutawville Community Park," explained Eutawville's Town Clerk, Casey Hill. "With the vaccines out and the cases going down, we thought of giving it a shot this year."

This Easter egg hunt will include more than 1,200 eggs, according to the town.

"If it goes well, it's going to lead to more events," said Hill. "There is the Fourth of July coming up. Come Christmas time, we used to take photos. We're just trying to bring as many activities back as safely."

Eutawville's town clerk says to keep the event safe, they will break kids into small groups.

"This will be great for the kids," Eutawville resident Marcel Mack. "When the pandemic happened last year, we couldn't do as much with our kids because we were scared."

Residents say the event will usher kids into things slowly returning to normal.

"I think kids will enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt because it will give them a chance to be around each other," said Mack.