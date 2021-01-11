Stroll, sip, shop, & dine in West Columbia this Friday

Find some fun in West Columbia Friday at the 5th Annual Fall Back Fest on State Street.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Friday, West Columbia will kick off the Christmas shopping season with their Fall Back Fest on State Street.

The City of West Columbia will hold its 5th Annual Fall Back Fest in the 100 Block of State Street in West Columbia on Friday November 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Meeting Street Artisan Market will be open in the Interactive Art Park for a special night edition, and businesses on State Street will have specials for the event in conjunction with the November State Street Art Crawl.

There will also be live music from Tokyo Joe & Going Commando and caricatures by Kate Batten.

Food & beverages will be available from State Street Pub, New Brookland Tavern, Primal Gourmet, Terra, WECO Bottle & Biergarten, The Hideout in WECO, D's Wings, Cafe Strudel West Columbia, Black Rooster and Al's Upstairs

Officials encourage guests to enjoy responsibly and call an Uber, Lyft ($5 off your ride) or a taxi if needed. Uber Code: r.uber.com/rYwijEbAYjO