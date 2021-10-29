Find some fun at the Fall Festival Rodeo in Blythewood this weekend

The buckin' good time starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Find some fun in Blythewood this weekend at the Fall Festival Rodeo.

Head out to Community Park Arena in Blythewood to watch cowboys and cowgirls compete in events to qualify for the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

The rodeo features eight 8 pro events:

Bull riding

Bareback broncs

Barrel racing

Saddle broncs

Steer wrestling

Cowgirl breakaway

Tie down roping

Team heading/ healing

Officials suggest coming early for the best seats, food, mechanical bull, western shopping and more fun.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth ages 6-12. Kids 5 & under free get in free.