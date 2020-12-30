Famously Hot New Year 2020: What you need to know

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Famously Hot New Year celebration.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year's Famously Hot New Year celebration will be different this year as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

This year’s event, which will be virtual, will be filled with fresh new performances by previous Famously Hot New Year artists, toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, a virtual performance by Arrested Development, and a few new surprises.

You're invited to S.C.'s virtual party of the year! 🎉 Below is all the info you'll need for this year's festivities like where to watch, what national and local artists will be performing + more. 👇 pic.twitter.com/BKFLYVUOwD — Famously Hot NYE (@FamouslyHotNYE) December 21, 2020

WHEN:

December 31, 2020 | 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

WHERE:

There will not be a live event in downtown Columbia this year.

So, how can you participate?

Here's where you can tune in to the 10th Anniversary FHNY celebration:

And don't forget to join in the fun on social media using the hashtag #FHNY!

ENTERTAINMENT:

Arrested Development, the southern hip-hop group known for a string of hits in the 1990s, will headline the special all-virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia.

Arrested Development won two Grammy Awards. They formed in Atlanta and are known for their socially conscious songs. Among their hits are “Tennessee,” “People Everyday,” and “Mr. Wendal.” Group members include Speech (vocals/sampler), JJ Boogie (guitar), Will Montgomery (drums), Fareedah Aleem (dance/vocals), April Allen (vocals/dance) and 1 Love (vocals/sampler).

In addition to Arrested Development, look for toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, and special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish and Sister Hazel. And WLTX's own Whitney Sullivan will co-host the event along with Q93.5's Brendan Croghan !

SCHEDULE:

10:30 p.m. Facebook Live | YouTube Live

Co-hosts: Whitney Sullivan (WLTX) and Brendan Croghan (Q93.5)

New performances by past FHNY artists:

Toasts to the New Year from:

USC Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Staley

NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden

Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham

SC and WNBA Basketball Player, A’ja Wilson

NBA Basketball Player & Coach Alex English

11:35 p.m. Facebook Live and YouTube Live continues

WLTX Joins Simulcast

Toasts to the New Year from:

Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley

US Representative, James Clyburn

Special Appearance: Hootie & the Blowfish with toasts from Mark Bryan and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld

Featured Performance: Arrested Development

Midnight:

Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family Countdown to Midnight

Best of FHNY Fireworks sponsored by Dominion Energy

Arrested Development Encore

PARTY FAVORS:

Be sure to get a free party pack to make your virtual celebration a night to remember. Pick up your FHNY party pack at locations listed below or download printable festive party favors and virtual special offers from Richland County businesses.

1 reusable tote bag

1 neck gaiter/headwrap

1 koozie

2 champagne poppers

2 party horns

2 temporary tattoos