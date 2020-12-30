Famously Hot New Year 2020: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year's Famously Hot New Year celebration will be different this year as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.
This year’s event, which will be virtual, will be filled with fresh new performances by previous Famously Hot New Year artists, toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, a virtual performance by Arrested Development, and a few new surprises.
Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Famously Hot New Year celebration.
WHEN:
December 31, 2020 | 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m.
WHERE:
There will not be a live event in downtown Columbia this year.
So, how can you participate?
Here's where you can tune in to the 10th Anniversary FHNY celebration:
- FHNY homepage
- YouTube
- WLTX simulcast from 11:35 p.m.-12:15 a.m.
And don't forget to join in the fun on social media using the hashtag #FHNY!
ENTERTAINMENT:
Arrested Development, the southern hip-hop group known for a string of hits in the 1990s, will headline the special all-virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia.
Arrested Development won two Grammy Awards. They formed in Atlanta and are known for their socially conscious songs. Among their hits are “Tennessee,” “People Everyday,” and “Mr. Wendal.” Group members include Speech (vocals/sampler), JJ Boogie (guitar), Will Montgomery (drums), Fareedah Aleem (dance/vocals), April Allen (vocals/dance) and 1 Love (vocals/sampler).
In addition to Arrested Development, look for toasts from celebrities with South Carolina roots, and special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish and Sister Hazel. And WLTX's own Whitney Sullivan will co-host the event along with Q93.5's Brendan Croghan !
SCHEDULE:
10:30 p.m. Facebook Live | YouTube Live
Co-hosts: Whitney Sullivan (WLTX) and Brendan Croghan (Q93.5)
New performances by past FHNY artists:
Toasts to the New Year from:
- USC Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Staley
- NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden
- Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham
- SC and WNBA Basketball Player, A’ja Wilson
- NBA Basketball Player & Coach Alex English
11:35 p.m. Facebook Live and YouTube Live continues
WLTX Joins Simulcast
Toasts to the New Year from:
- Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley
- US Representative, James Clyburn
Special Appearance: Hootie & the Blowfish with toasts from Mark Bryan and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld
Featured Performance: Arrested Development
Midnight:
Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family Countdown to Midnight
Best of FHNY Fireworks sponsored by Dominion Energy
Arrested Development Encore
PARTY FAVORS:
Be sure to get a free party pack to make your virtual celebration a night to remember. Pick up your FHNY party pack at locations listed below or download printable festive party favors and virtual special offers from Richland County businesses.
FHNY party packs contain:
- 1 reusable tote bag
- 1 neck gaiter/headwrap
- 1 koozie
- 2 champagne poppers
- 2 party horns
- 2 temporary tattoos
Party packs are available at the following locations:
- Lake Murray Visitor Center: 2184 North Lake Drive Columbia 29212
- US 17 SC Welcome Center in Little River: SC/NC Border 2121 Highway 17, Little River, SC 29566
- I-85 South SC Welcome Center in Blacksburg: SC/NC Border 100 Highway 1-85 South, Blacksburg, SC 29702
- I-20 East SC Welcome Center in North Augusta: Interstate 1-20, North Augusta, SC 29841
- I-95 South SC Welcome Center in Dillon: SC/NC Border 195 Mile Marker 1-95, Hamer, SC 29547
- I-77 South SC Welcome Center in Fort Mill: SC/NC Border 89 I-77 South, Fort Mill, SC 29708
- I-95 South SC Welcome Center in Santee: Southbound I-95 Mile Marker 99 at Santee, Santee, SC 29142
- I-85 North SC Welcome Center in Fair Play: SC/GA Border 100 Welcome Center Place, Fair Play, SC 29643
PARTY PRINTABLES: Download printable festive party favors! Get pre-colored favors or color in your own.