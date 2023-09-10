Gervais Street Bridge Dinner connects the two Columbia's over the Congaree River

The event was expected to host nearly 1200 people while closing the historic bridge to traffic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner shut down the bridge that connects the two Columbia--West Columbia and the Columbia. Community members and leaders gathered over the Congaree River while enjoying food and drink to support local organizations.

The event started eight years ago. Event organizers said this event reflects the architecture of the 97-year-old bridge, initially built in 1926. The event is symbolic for literal and figurative reasons according to an event organizer, Neil Boone.

"This event has been going on for years in Columbia, and it's been fabulous since day one. It originated after the Great Flood in Columbia. So all of the ticket sales and everything that we get breaks down and we distribute that amongst 11 beneficiaries and the reason we choose 11 is because there's 11 Beautiful arches on the Gervais Street Bridge," Boone said.

Boone said when tickets go on sale, they go within two minutes. Many attendees News 19 spoke with were able to get tickets with the 11 beneficiaries; The Cooperative Ministry, Cancer of Many Colors, Happy Wheels, Girls on the Run, Big Red Barn Retreat, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Growing Home Southeast, Sole Stepping, Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services, The FriendShip, and Canoeing for Kids.

Angela Leon was able to get a ticket because of one of the groups listed.

"A friend of mine actually has a charity that's been benefited here tonight, which is a cancer of many colors. And so she's invited us and we were part of her group and we are able to enjoy this event," Leon said.

Shelli Pugh also went to the event to support an organization being honored on the bridge.

"We're here to celebrate life and celebrate community also were a part of the palmetto place. They are beneficiaries for this evening. So we want to do our very better than best to make sure that we support that cause and all the other great causes," Pugh said.

While tickets sell as quickly as minutes, the planning process is much longer Boone said. He said it takes a full year to plan and organize an event like this.

" We have to first start off with our cities and you know kind of get organization with them. we have to work with police, fire, public works SCDOT has to loan us this bridge for a night it's a whole thing we have to get vendors and our caterers and our rental companies to get all of this to get this show on the bridge," he said.