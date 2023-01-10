Irmo Okra Strut continues family-friendly experience in late September

The annual event was held in Irmo this weekend, luring thousands to the area for a weekend of family fun as the month of September comes to an end.

IRMO, S.C. — The 49th annual Irmo Okra Strut was held on Friday and Saturday, with ideal weather as the backdrop. Once again, it provided a weekend of food and fun while celebrating the special okra vegetable.

On Saturday, the parade kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m., rolling down St. Andrews Road. With Irmo head boys basketball coach Tim Whipple serving as the grand marshal, several local dignitaries waved to the crowd who lined the streets.

The event moved to the Irmo Community Park, where plenty of vendors were waiting to sell their unique and homemade items. A wide variety of food was on display, but plenty of okra was on the menu.