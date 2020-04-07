LIVE: Lexington celebrates the fourth with fireworks display

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is celebrating Independence Day a little early.
The town will host a celebration Friday night with a fireworks display behind town hall on South Church St. starting around 9:15 p.m.
You can view the display from restaurants on Main Street, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument or any public parking lot in the downtown area.
“Everything has been so different during the pandemic," Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington says. "We just thought that this was a good way to bring the community together to celebrate our independence and our freedoms and just kind of give people something to really look forward to and do it in a safe way."