Monster Jam returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monster Jam is set to return to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia in April of 2022.

The action-packed motorsports experience for families returns to Columbia for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

The event is set to feature:

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga;

Zombie, driven by Bari Musawwir;

Monster Mutt, driven by Charlie Pauken;

Son-uva Digger, driven by Ryan Anderson;

Bakugan Dragonoid, driven by Camden Murphy;

Soldier Fortune, driven by Kayla Blood;

Megalodon, driven by Cory Rummell;

El Toro Loco, driven by Kraig Champion;

Avenger driven by Jim Koehler;

Axe driven by Preston Perez;

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen; and

Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting on Tuesday, December 7, before tickets go on sale to the general public on December 14.

Fans can still sign-up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14 at ticketmaster.com.