The holiday classic the Nutcracker is back in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays come the many variations of the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." In Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet version of the holiday hit, the dancers start prepping for this holiday show in August and rehearse until opening night.

Carolina Ballet opened with its first performance on Nov. 26 at Township Auditorium on Taylor Street. The artistic director of the company said Carolina's version of the Nutcracker has a live orchestra and choir to accompany the dancers.



There are several other "The Nutcracker" performances happening in the Midlands. The Koger Center for the Arts has one that starts Friday, Dec. 2. Then, in Newberry at the Newberry Opera House, "The Nutcracker" will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Columbia City Ballet also has a performance starting Dec. 10.