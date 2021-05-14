Find some fun in Columbia when you're fully vaccinated

With the new CDC mask guidance, many are thinking about fun things to do as we return to near normalcy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in some indoor settings and no longer need to social distance.

The new guidance comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order that overturns mask rules set by many city and county governments.

"With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates," Gov. McMaster said.

With the new order and CDC guidelines, many are heading out and looking for things to do on their days off.

News 19 gathered some attractions that would be fun for the family to do!

Escapology, a fun escape room attraction located in the Vista. The Grand on Main, a old theatre that has been transformed into a restaurants. Visitors can come eat, drink, and go bowling. Main Course, a four level building filled with a taproom, restaurant, gaming bay, and immersion art! Fun for all ages. Finlay Park, 14 acres of relaxation with a view of the Columbia Skyline. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, a beautiful zoo in Columbia that is just across the Riverbanks Botanical Garden. The World's Largest Fire Hydrant, this no dogs allowed, nearly 40 foot attraction is something people should stop by and see!