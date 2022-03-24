It's back! Tweetsie Railroad to reopen April 9

“There is no tradition like a Tweetsie tradition, and we hope all our regular visitors – and lots of new ones – will make plans to make several trips to the park."

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — An icon of the North Carolina mountains is making a comeback.

The Tweetsie Railroad theme park is reopening on April 9.

“We can’t wait to see our beloved park open again this season,” Cathy Robbins for Tweetsie Railroad said. “Tweetsie’s charm lies in the memories we provide for all generations.”

The Easter Bunny will visit the park on April 16-17, marking the first special event of the season. Other family-friendly events planned for 2022 include:

Day Out With Thomas™ from June 10-13 and 16-19

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4

K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs on July 23-25 and 28-31

Riders In The Sky on Aug. 13-14

Railroad Heritage Weekend on Aug. 27-28

Ghost Train ® on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sept. 23 – Oct. 29

Tweetsie Christmas ® on select evenings, Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

Dates are subject to change.

“There is no tradition like a Tweetsie tradition, and we hope all our regular visitors – and lots of new ones – will make plans to make several trips to the park this year,” Robbins added. “Season passes are the best deal if you plan to make multiple trips to the park.”

Single-day tickets are $58 for adults and $39 for children (children 2 and under are free) and Golden Rail Season Pass tickets are $134 for adults and $90 for children. New this year, Golden Rail Season Pass holders also get a Bring-a-Friend-Free ticket to use in April or May. Season pass holders from 2021 will receive a discount if they renew again in 2022.

The railroad-themed park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until May 28, when it'll open five days a week.

