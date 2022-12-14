Firefighters Feeding Families returns to Columbia

Columbia Fire Department is collecting food for those in need through Friday, Dec. 16.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wants the community to know, once again Firefighters Feeding Families is conducting a food drive this week to collect non-perishable food items for those in need in the Columbia area.

Donations can be dropped off at any Columbia Fire Station location 9 a.m.-5 pm. through Friday, December 16. Firefighters will sort the contributions at the main station at 1800 Laurel Street and bag the goodies for distribution on Tuesday, December 20.

"We fed about 200 families last year," Jenkins said. He added that the fire department would like to feed 300 families this holiday season.

If you are in need, call (803) 545-3700 to register for a bag of free food.

Bags will be available for pick-up at 1800 Laurel St., or delivered to eligible homes (to seniors or those without transportation) on December 20.

Examples of non-perishable food items include: