Fireworks on Friday night? Lexington gets a jump on July 4th festivities

The Town of Lexington is holding its big celebration a couple of days early.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Those who just can't wait to see a light show in the sky may get their chance on Friday evening, weather permitting.

The Town of Lexington is holding its Independence Day Celebration on July 2 at Icehouse Amphitheater - 107 West Main Street in Lexington. The event will include a 246th Army Band concert at 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. with fireworks to follow. You can also tune into 93.1 FM to listen to the music during the show.

Lexington says the best areas to watch the fireworks show include the amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument, and essentially any parking lot in the downtown area.

The event is free and continues through 10 p.m. For more information visit IcehouseAmphitheater.com.