Here's a list of Fourth of July events in the Midlands

Full-scale event returns to Columbia on Saturday, July 2, after five year hiatus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since 2018, Fort Jackson will feature a full-scale fireworks event for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis said, “You asked for it and we have answered.”

Free and open to the public, the fireworks display will end an evening of concerts celebrating Independence Day. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, with a performance by Navy veteran and singer/songwriter Brooks Herring before headliner Breland takes the state. Breland's hybrid of rap, R&B, gospel and soul music is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Both shows are sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO).

Those wanting to attend the July 2 event are asked to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Road, to access Hilton Field. The field will be open at 4 p.m. so people can set up their own lawn chairs, towels and blankets. At that time, food trucks and vendors, who will have food and beverages for sale, and the kid zone with amusement rides, will open for business.

Everyone age 16 years and older must possess a valid state or government issued photo-identification card for entry. Those driving vehicles must possess a valid driver's license, valid proof of insurance and a valid registration.

Motorcycle riders must also conform to Department of Defense regulations to enter post and the requirements include wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, full-fingered gloves, over the ankle boots, and long-sleeved shirt/jacket.

Random vehicle searches will be conducted at the gates. Prohibited items include: Explosives, firearms, illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages, grills, knives with blades over 4 inches, tailgate tents, clothing or signage with offensive or vulgar language or political message, inappropriate clothing, confetti, fireworks, smoke bombs, laser pens/pointers, noise making, devices (horns, whistles, etc.), pepper spray, umbrellas, video cameras, cameras with lenses longer than 6” when fully extended, remote controlled flying devices, animals (service animals are allowed, but they must be on leash and owners must clean up after the animals).