OH! Christmas trees!: What to do with live trees the day after Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be a little early to talk about Christmas tree recycling -- but the Grinding of the Greens is in effect again this year.
Keep the Midlands Beautiful offers the live tree recycling program starting December 26 -- the day after Christmas -- through January 13, 2022.
Drop off your bare tree -- no ornaments, lights or tinsel -- at one of the following locations:
Lexington County:
- Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Hollow Creek Tree Farm, 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.
- Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.
- Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.
- Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility, 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
City of Columbia:
- Compost Facility, 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Richland County:
- Caughman Rd Park, 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun – 1-6 p.m. Closed.
- Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 PM
- Polo Road Park, 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 PM
- St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.
- Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center, 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Note: tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill
Free mulch will be available starting 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, until the mulch runs out, at
- Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia, 29210
- South Carolina State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, 29172
For more information, please call (803) 733-1139 or visit www.keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org