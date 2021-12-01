Here's what you can do with your live trees after Christmas

Keep the Midlands Beautiful returns with Grinding of the Greens, December 26 through January 13.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be a little early to talk about Christmas tree recycling -- but the Grinding of the Greens is in effect again this year.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful offers the live tree recycling program starting December 26 -- the day after Christmas -- through January 13, 2022.

Drop off your bare tree -- no ornaments, lights or tinsel -- at one of the following locations:

Lexington County:

Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Hollow Creek Tree Farm, 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility, 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

City of Columbia:

Compost Facility, 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Richland County:

Caughman Rd Park, 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun – 1-6 p.m. Closed.

Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 PM

Polo Road Park, 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 PM

St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2-9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun 1-6 p.m.

Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center, 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Note: tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill

Free mulch will be available starting 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, until the mulch runs out, at

Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia, 29210

South Carolina State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, 29172

For more information, please call (803) 733-1139 or visit www.keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org

In Sumter County , you can drop off your trees at the following locations:

Sumter County Recycling Centers at Rainaire Boulevard, Stamey Livestock Road, Cane Savannah Road, Queen Chapel Road, Bethel Church Road, Alligator Branch Road, Pleasant Grove Road and Spencer Road

At the entrance to Dillon Park, off Frontage Road

Residents of the City of Sumter can leave their trees curbside for collection by the city January 3-13.

Free mulch will be available for Sumter residents on a first-come, first-served bases 7-9 a.m. on January 15. Bring your own bags, tools to pick up the mulch and a way to haul it off.