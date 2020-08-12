Give your Christmas tree a second life with Grinding of the Greens

The annual event collects holiday trees to grind for free mulch available for gardeners and homeowners.

Purchasing a live Christmas tree this year for your holiday decoration? You can give it a second life as mulch after celebrations are done.

Only trees will be accepted at drop-off points in Columbia, Richland and Lexington counties from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, so remember to:

remove the tree from the tree stand

remove all ornaments, decorations, lights and tinsel from the tree

remove any ropes, twine, wire or ties

remove the tree from any bag, tarp, sheet or any material used to transport it to the drop-off site

Hours and locations vary, so check out the attached document or call (803) 733-1139 for a location in your area.

City of Columbia

Compost Facility –121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Richland County

Caughman Rd Park – 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed

Clemson Road Recycling Site – 900 Clemson Rd. (across from the Village at Sandhill) 9 AM-6 PM (Closed M&W)

Fort Jackson Recycling Center - Building #5671 on Lee Rd, Fort Jackson. (Enter the Fort through Gate 2 on Forest Dr. After Burger King, turn left onto Lee Rd.) M-F, 7 AM – 3 PM, Sat 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM

Lower Richland Drop-off Center - 10531 Garners Ferry Rd. M-W-F & Sat. 8 AM.- 5 PM.; Sunday 12:30 - 5 PM

Polo Road Park – 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM

Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center– 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM –4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM

Richland County Tennis Center - 7500 Parklane Rd, Columbia M-TH 9 AM - 9 PM, F 9 AM - 6 PM

St. Andrews Park- 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 - 9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM

Lexington County

Ball Park Collection & Recycling Center - 301 Ball Park Rd, Lexington. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 - 7 PM

Bush River Rd Collection & Recycling Ctr. - 6109 Bush River Rd Columbia. M-W-F & Sat 7AM–7PM, Sun 3-7PM

Chapin Collection & Recycling Center - 103 Distant Lane, Chapin. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 - 7 PM

Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (by Chapin Middle School). Daily 7:30 AM - 11 PM

Edmund Collection & Recycling Center - 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM

Edmund C&D Landfill – 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

Sandhills Collection & Recycling Center– 3241 Charleston Hwy, Cayce. M-W-F & Sat 7 AM –7 PM, Sun 3–7 PM

Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church – 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove) Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

Southeast Collection & Recycling Ctr. – 538 Martin Neese Rd, Swansea M-W-F & Sat 7 AM - 7PM, Sun 3 - 7PM