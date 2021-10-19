Where to get your "BOO" on

Where to take your little monsters this Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Halloween is right around the corner and there are quite a few opportunities for your little goblins to dress up for trick-or-treating. Here is a list of known celebrations in the Midlands.

THURSDAY, October 28

Mason’s Monster Mash at Segra Park, 6-8 p.m., 1640 Freed St. Come out in costume and trick-or-treat around Segra Park with Columbia Fireflies’ mascot Mason. Tickets $5 per person, children age 2 and under get in free.

FRIDAY, October 29

Lourie Center’s Hooray for Hollywood Drive-Thru Fall Festival, 9 a.m. -noon, 1650 Park Circle. Seniors come dressed as your favorite actor, icon, or superhero from the movies. Activities include music and door prizes. The first 150 seniors to attend will receive a free swag bag.

SATURDAY, October 30

Soda City Comic Con, 10 a.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. As if you need a reason to dress up, this two-day event features cosplay, gaming, comics and more. This year’s special guests include Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Mermaids, Z: The Beginning of Everything), Emily Swallow (Supernatural, The Mandalorian), and voice actors Davis Matranga, Clifford Chapin, Kristen McGuire, Trina Nishimura and Chris Wehkamp. Tickets available at the door.

South Carolina State Museum’s Spooky Saturday. Kids, age 3–12 years, in costume will receive free general admission. Guests can enjoy special planetarium and 4D theater Halloween shows, such as Dracula 4-D and Halloscream Laser Lights. Plus, older kids and adults are invited to take a 'Dark History Tour' through the museum galleries with guided and self-guided options available.

City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Party 3-7 p.m. at Dutch Square Mall. A free, drive-through event for children ages 6 and up. Activities include trunk-or-treating (children must provide their own bags), food trucks and more

Brookland Baptist Church Northeast Fall Festival, 4-8 p.m. in Birch Park, 210 Rolling Knoll Drive. Activities include food trucks, game trucks, laser tag, face painting, trunk or treat, and a live DJ. The first 200 youth and teens to arrive will enjoy free food. DHEC pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will dispense Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines

Columbia Police Department’s Harbison Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m., Columbiana Mall, 100 Columbiana Circle (Dillard’s entry). Activities include trunk-or-treat, free food, costume contest (6:30-7 p.m.), games and door prizes.

Movie in the Park, 6 p.m., Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park, Abbeville Street, Columbia. Family friendly event will feature Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.,” a pumpkin patch for children and Tin Can Kettle Corn food truck

SUNDAY, October 31

Goat Daddy’s Trick or Treat at the Farm, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 144 Tomahawk Trail, Elgin. Activities include a kids’ costume contest at 5 p.m., games, haunted walking trail, live music, food and beer available for sale.