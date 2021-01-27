Harvest Hope Food Bank to honor late CEO with mobile pantry

Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO Wendy Broderick died on Jan. 4 after a lengthy health issue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank and YMCA of Columbia are partnering to hold a mobile food pantry in honor of Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope CEO who passed away earlier this month.

Broderick previously worked for the YMCA for 18 years before stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Harvest Hope.

The event, to be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Jeep Rogers Family YMCA in northeast Columbia, will distribute food to up to 250 families.

The Blood Connection will also be accepting blood donations from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a free COVID-19 antibodies test. Those interested in donating blood can sign up through The Blood Connection website.