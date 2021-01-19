History Channel program seeks SCcollectors for upcoming episodes

American Pickers return to SC in March to rummage through antiques.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may want to dust off some of those cobwebs and air out the attic as American Pickers hosts Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe return to South Carolina in a hunt for antiques and collections to showcase on their show on the History Channel.

The American Pickers will be filming in the area in March and the team is looking for large private collections to sift through.

Anyone interested can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST to submit their collections for consideration. Include your name, address, phone number and description of your antiques or collection.