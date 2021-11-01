Evenings of good cheer: Holiday events in the Midlands 2021

Things to do and places to be in the Columbia area during November and December

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holiday season is upon us and family and friends are coming together, some for the first time in years.

While some may wish to stay indoors where it's cozy and warm, others may choose to venture outdoors to take in seasonal events. Here is a list of things to do and places to go in and around the Columbia area in November and December.

Now through January 2, 2022: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D at South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St., Columbia. The 10-minute stop-motion animated story, plating in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr 4-D Theater, has been enhanced with 3-D visuals and 4-D effects such as rumbling seats and snow. While you're there, check out the 30-minute laser light show set to holiday music in the Museum's planetarium. More information at scmuseum.org

November 18: Vista Lights in Columbia, 5-9 p.m. More than 60 shops, galleries and restaurants will participate in this large, walkable open house event. Roast some marshmallows and sip hot chocolate and enjoy performances from local dance companies before the lighting of the Vista tree at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln streets at 7 p.m. Stick around after the tree lighting for live performances by Prettier than Matt and the Soda City Brass Band. Parking is free in the City of Columbia parking garage (behind Aloft Hotel) and at the South Carolina State Museum. There will be a trolley running from the museum to the intersection of Gervais and Gadsden streets from 6-10 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

November 19 through December 31: Holiday Tours of Columbia's Historic Homes. Walk through history and see and experience traditional decorations at the Robert Mills House and Hampton Preston Mansion in downtown Columbia. Tours offered at noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, and admission tickets include both homes. Tickets are available at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills, 1616 Blanding St. or schedule a group tour by calling (803) 252-1770 ext. 23 or emailing reservations@historiccolumbia.org. More information at HistoricColumbia.org

November 20 through December 30: Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo (select evenings, see calendar online). Come and check out Columbia's longest running holiday attraction that features animated LED Story Tree, Santa's Village, the Candy Cane Carousel, North Pole Express train ride, and treats such as S'mores and hot chocolate and more. Tickets are $12/adult and $10/child age 2-12; children younger than 2 get in free, some attractions may have an additional fee.

November 21: South Carolina Oyster Festival, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at The Historic Robert Mills House, 1616 Blanding St. $10 per person to enter (children under 16 are admitted for free) then purchase steamed oysters by the bucket, oyster shooters, fried oysters and oyster gumbo. Not an oyster fan? There will be other food vendors -- and ice cold beer -- for sale as well. Bring your own chairs, blankets and oyster knives for an afternoon feast. More information at scoysterfest.com

November 21: Governor's Carolighting, 6 p.m. at north steps of the South Carolina State House. Now in its 55th year, the annual lighting of the state's official Christmas tree is something to behold. This year's tree is a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir (white fir) from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. The emcee of this year's event is Reverend Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood. For those who would rather stay in, the event will be televised on South Carolina ETV.

November 25: 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K Run & Walk, rain or shine at Colonial Life Arena. Work up an appetite participating in the 5K Run, beginning at 8 a.m., or the 1K Family Walk, beginning at 8:15 a.m. The is the fundraising event of the year for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Learn more and register at midlands.begreat.club

November 25 through December 31: Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals, 6-10 p.m. Drive through millions of twinkling light displays or park and take part in Holiday Lights activities such as a hayride or train ride through the lights, slide down the Winter Wonder tube slide or take in a holiday-themed movie in the Environmental Center. Santa will be at the Shoals December 10-23 for photos and the Santa Claus'et Gift Shop will be open for sales, along with concessions and wine and beer. Tickets are per vehicle -- $25/car; $50/12-15 passenger van, truck with trailer and limousines; $75/16-or-more passenger bus; credit card transactions add a $3 fee. More information and complete Holiday Lights activity program at icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river

November 30: Sweet Seasons in Forest Acres, events begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Forest Park Shopping Center (Lowes Foods) parking lot at 4711 Forest Dr. with free activities for the kids before the official tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. and a concert by the Root Doctors at 7 p.m. Get your photo made with Santa Claus!

December 2: Cayce Christmas Drive Thru, 6-8 p.m. at Cayce City Hall, 1800 12th St. The Woman's Club of Cayce sponsors this event that features thousands of light displays, live musical performances and a visit from Santa Claus. Bring canned food for donation to Cayce Cares food drive for God's Helping Hands and the Scooter Scott project.

December 2-5: Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market, 9:30 a.m.-5 p..m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at South Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr. Approximately 170 vendors will be on site, making it easy for you to find that perfect holiday gift. Come back on Sunday for Sundaes with Santa and have your picture taken with the Jolly Old Elf. This is the Junior League of Columbia's big fundraising event. Tickets on sale now at jlcolumbia.org

December 3: Carols Along the Riverwalk, 6-8 p.m. Local church choirs and musicians perform along the first half-mile of the Cayce Riverwalk in this reverse-caroling event. The music begins at the N Avenue Entrance at 201 N Ave., at the intersection of Axtell and N. Park at Brookland Cayce High School and take the free trolley ride to and from the Riverwalk.

December 3: City of West Columbia 17th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N 12th St. This truly community celebration features caroling and recognition of the winners of the West Columbia elementary schools' "What Christmas Means to Me" essay contest before the official lighting of the tree. Following the tree lighting, there will be a reception at the New Brookland Room in West Columbia City Hall featuring refreshments from local restaurants, organizations and businesses.

December 3: Town of Lexington Tree Lighting and a Movie, 6:30 -10 pm. at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main, Lexington. Sing carols, get your picture taken with Santa and see the tree lighting then stick around to watch "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. More at lexsc.com

December 4: Cayce Historical Museum's Annual Christmas Traditions Open House, 6-9 p.m. at 1800 12th Street, Cayce. Come and experience what it must have been like to celebrate the holidays in the 18th century. Enjoy live entertainment, refreshments and docents in period attire.

December 4: Town of Lexington Snowball Festival Carnival, 1-5 p.m. for the festival, 6 p.m. for the viewing of "The Grinch Movie" at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main, Lexington. More at lexsc.com

December 4: Lake Murray's Christmas Light Boat Parade, 4:30-8 p.m. at the Lexington Dam Park Site. Enjoy caroling and local DJs when the gates open at 4:30 p.m.. Boat parade starts at 6 p.m. with a fireworks finale.

December 4-26: Carolina Lights at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

December 11: South Congaree Holiday Parade, 10 a.m. The parade starts at 119 West Berry Rd.