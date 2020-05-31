Second rally scheduled Sunday afternoon at State House in Columbia

Organizer of Saturday's peaceful 'I Can't Breathe' rally calls for gathering at 2 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The organizer of the 'I Can't Breathe' rally on Saturday has called for a second peaceful gathering on Sunday, May 31, at the State House in Columbia.

Lawrence Dishawn Nathaniel hopes the peaceful protest can be held without incident from 2 - 4 p.m.

Nathaniel posted on the I Can't Breathe event page on Facebook he has invited Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to the rally. He also asks anyone attending to respect the city's 6 p.m. curfew and leave by 4:30 p.m.