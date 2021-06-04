x
Indigo Girls join Cola Concert Series at Columbia Speedway

The concert is scheduled for May 26 with tickets going on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 9.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amy Ray and Emily Saliers -- best known as the Indigo Girls -- will perform in Columbia as part of the Cola Concert Series at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. The concert is scheduled for May 26 with tickets going on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 9.

The Indigo Girls have a new studio album out -- Look Long -- and have had hits over their 35 year career that include 'Closer to Fine" and "Kid Fears." The duo are the latest in a growing roster of musicians scheduled to perform during the outdoor concert series. 

The current line-up of concerts includes:

Additional shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for the Indigo Girls concert range from $35 to $60 and will be available online 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at ColaConcerts.com. Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a two or four person COVE and patrons must purchase all tickets in the COVE. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability.

Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, features two 40-feet wide high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage. COVE seating is a grouping of two or four seats, sectioned off and socially distanced from surrounding groups.

