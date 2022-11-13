Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today

IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available.
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of the Arts to distribute a total of 500 holiday meals to families who need them.
The meals are available while supplies last at Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Irmo, SC 29212).
The meals are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one holiday meal per car. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.