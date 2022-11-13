Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today

The meals are available while supplies last.

IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available.

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of the Arts to distribute a total of 500 holiday meals to families who need them.

The meals are available while supplies last at Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Irmo, SC 29212).