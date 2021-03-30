Jazz icon Wynton Marsalis to headline ColaJazz Fest at Koger Center

Acclaimed trumpeter scheduled to perform during second night of Columbia's May music festival.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Organizers of the 2021 ColaJazz Fest in Columbia have announced famed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis will headline the two day event in May with a performance at the Koger Center, Sunday, May 2.

ColaJazz Fest will begin May 1 at The Senate with local jazz musicians. Saturday's line-up includes bassist Rodney Foster, Jr., guitarist Amos Hoffman, saxophone phenom Ben Eidson, Clyde Frazier’s Partly Cloudy Brass Band, and vocal sensation Brittany Turnipseed.

The following evening, Marsalis will take the stage at the Koger Center with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet -- comprised of seven of the world’s finest soloists, ensemble players, and arrangers in jazz music today.

Saturday’s tickets are $25 and go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Friday, April 2 at The Senate box office, by phone at (803) 252-9392 or online at: www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Sunday ticket prices range from $38 - $88 and go on sale at 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 2 Koger Center box offices, by phone at (803) 251-2222 or online at: www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com

“The ColaJazz Foundation has loved working with the Koger Center and UofSC the past couple of years to consistently present world-class jazz. Bringing to Columbia the world’s greatest and most highly acclaimed jazz artist, Wynton Marsalis, is testament to our successful partnership and the support of our community of jazz fans. Supporting local artists to enriching our city with world-famous jazz artists this May 1st and 2nd festival weekend, exemplifies our collective belief in and the love of our city and our people,” said Mark Rapp, Executive Director, ColaJazz Foundation.

