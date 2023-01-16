Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remembered with events, including King Day at the Dome along Main Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is commemorated with a federal holiday on the third Monday in January. It is a day to remember the struggle for civil rights in this country, and many see it as a day of service to their community.
In Columbia, MLK Day starts off with a prayer service and then the South Carolina NAAP's annual King Day at the Dome march from Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street to Main Street, ending at the State House.
Other events today include
- 10 a.m.: Carols of the Struggle at Chapelle Memorial AME Church, 1101 Pine St., Columbia
- all day: Columbia Museum of Art offering free admission to exhibits and A Storytelling Celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- 4 p.m.: 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ceremony at MLK Community Center, 2300 Greene St. (in Five Points). Keynote speaker will be Columbia native and NBA Hall of Famer Alex English.