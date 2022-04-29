Hey sweetie: Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival is Saturday, April 30

Community festival returns after a two-year break due to COVID-19 to celebrate the popular sweet potato

HOPKINS, S.C. — Bring your lawn chair and get ready for a parade as the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hopkins Park off Lower Richland Boulevard in Hopkins, South Carolina.

The popular community festival that celebrates everything sweet potato will feature a parade at 11 a.m. followed by live music, food and craft vendors, and a sweet potato eating contest. Festival events will continue through the day until 7 p.m.

Music performances include Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites, The Swanee Quinted, Steps of Faith Dance Group, Camm Wess, The Gospel Redeemers, Ernest Pearson and the Singing Disciples, The Freemans, Bless-ed, Pastor Skylar Patterson & Predestined, and J Lucas and Jass Meagher.