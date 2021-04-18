Fishing tournament coming to Lake Murray April 22-25

Major League Fishing's Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit docks in Columbia as anglers compete for a top award of up to $135,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For those heading out to Lake Murray this weekend may find the coves a bit more crowded than normal.

Professional anglers will be competing in Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Googan Baits Stop 3 presented by Favorite Fishing -- Lake Murray April 22-25. This is the third stop on the 2021 Pro Circuit and anglers will be casting here for a top award of up to $135,000. The field will also compete for valuable points to qualify for the 2021 Tackle Warehouse TITLE presented by Mercury, the Pro Circuit Championship, and the opportunity to compete for up to $235,000. Over the course of the tournament year, the total purse is worth more than $900,000.

MLF representatives say the tour normally stops at Lake Murray during the summer -- when the bass fishing is somewhat tough -- but this week’s event "will be a true testament of what Lake Murray really has to offer with pre-spawn, post-spawn and spawning fish up for grabs."

This event will mark the eighth time the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has visited the fishery in the Palmetto State.

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, from Dreher Island State Park, located at 3677 State Park Road in Prosperity. Weigh-ins will also be held at the park daily at 3 p.m. Attendance is limited to competing anglers, family, essential staff and media covering the event. Fans are encouraged to follow the action online through the MLF NOW! live stream and coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

In accordance with Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit competition rules, the full field of 163 anglers compete in the two-day opening round on Thursday and Friday. The top 50 pros based on their two-day cumulative weight advance to Saturday. Only the top 10 pros continue competition on Sunday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.



Past winners at Lake Murray from South Carolina include Justin Atkins in 2017 and Anthony Gagliardi, of Prosperity, in 2014 and 2006.