Over 40 artists participate in 701 CCA Columbia Open Studios this Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3

Local amateur and professional artists in the Columbia area open their studios to the public for free this Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ever wonder what it's like to get inside the mind of an artist? 701 CCA Columbia Open Studios gives you the chance to meet and greet local amateur and professional artists in their very own studios and gallery spaces. You can get a sense of how these artists work, see some of their latest pieces -- even purchase art directly from the creator -- on this two-day self-guided tour through Richland and Lexington counties.

Over 40 artists have signed up for Open Studios 2022, after having to take a break in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is free and guides will be available online and in print. Online versions will be available at the columbiaopenstudios.org website and will feature artist biographies, studio address and contact information, information about their work, and a map of studio locations.

Studios will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 3.