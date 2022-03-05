Record-breaking $3.7 million raised during Midlands Gives fundraising event

The 18-hour annual giving event raises funds for over 500 non-profits in 11 counties in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Organizers of Midlands Gives, the annual 18-hour fundraising event for local nonprofits, announced that as of midnight on May 3 a record-breaking $3.7 million has been donated.

Preliminary totals show a total of $3,734,986 was raised via 19,534 gifts, or pledges, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. The funds will support more than 500 local nonprofit organizations throughout the 11 Midlands counties served by the Central Carolina Community Foundation -- Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter counties.

Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised nearly $16 million. The 18-hour challenge is the highlight of the organization although it does serve as a year-round platform for giving to local non-profits.