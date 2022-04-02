Former vice president set to headline Columbia International University commencement

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia International University announced, on Friday, that its spring commencement will include a former vice president of the United States.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be the university's speaker for the ceremony. The event is set to take place on April 30 at 11 a.m. in the school's Shortess Chapel.
In 2021, the university had a graduating class of 375 members and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivered the commencement address.
