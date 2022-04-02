x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Former vice president set to headline Columbia International University commencement

The former vice president will be the commencement speaker on April 30.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia International University announced, on Friday, that its spring commencement will include a former vice president of the United States.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be the university's speaker for the ceremony. The event is set to take place on April 30 at 11 a.m. in the school's Shortess Chapel.

In 2021, the university had a graduating class of 375 members and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivered the commencement address.

RELATED: 'Summa cum congressional laude': SC State recognizes Clyburn with diploma 60 years after graduating

RELATED: CIU wins NCCAA World Series

In Other News

Carowinds amusement park opens March 12, with 2,000 jobs available