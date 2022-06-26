Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia at Saturday pageant

The pageant also announced Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, as the winner of Miss South Carolina Teen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen has been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia.

Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.

The former Miss Hartsville performed a vocal rendition of "Never Enough" for the talent portion of the event. For being named the winner, she will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America pageant.

Runners-up, in order, were Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant; Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel; Miss Clemson, Tara Moore; and Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn.

In the Miss South Carolina Teen pageant, Piper Holt, who arrived as Miss Clemson Teen, took the top spot. The 17-year-old from Fountain Inn attends Woodmont High School and performed a jazz dance to Canned Heat. She will next compete in the Miss American Outstanding Teen Pageant.