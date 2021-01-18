LIVE: Martin Luther King Jr remembered with virtual MLK Day celebrations

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions mean civil rights activist to be celebrated virtually rather than traditional marches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina NAACP will be hosting a virtual King Day at the Dome beginning at 10 am Monday, Jan. 18, celebrating renown civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The traditional march and rally at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers at the virtual event include U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Columbia Urban League President and CEO JT McLawhorn, and Chair of the SC Black Caucus Rep. Patricia Moore Henegan (District 54).

This year's theme is “Where Do We Go From Here?” featuring discussions on civic engagement, criminal justice, economic sustainability, young adult engagement, education equity and health care.