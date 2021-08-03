Monster Jam returning to Colonial Life Arena in April

The weekend event will feature monster trucks, legendary drivers in Columbia, April 9-11

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trucks are back! Monster Jam is returning to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena for a weekend of monster mayhem April 9-11. The all-star truck lineup is headlined by fan-favorite Adam Anderson as he trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon®, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return in Columbia on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, with limited capacity and enhanced safety measures. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&A’s with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering, social distancing, entry screening and other rules apply. Capacity and activities are limited based on event, venue and local authorities’ guidelines, which are subject to change at any time.

Columbia fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting March 9, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on March 16. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Keeping fans' health and safety as a priority, seating capacity will be reduced at Colonial Life Arena to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. Face masks will be required for anyone age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Showtimes:

Friday, April 9, 2021 – 7:00pm

Saturday, April 10, 2021 - 1:00pm & 7:00pm | Pit Party 11:00am

Pit Party Sunday, April 11, 2021 - 1:00pm & 6:30pm | Pit Party 11:00am

TRUCK LINEUP (subject to change):

Megalodon® driven by Adam Anderson

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga

Bad Company driven by John Gordon

Slinger driven by Scott Hartsock

Xtermigator driven by Aaron Basl

FTI Torque driven by Jack Brown

TICKETS:

Event t ickets start at $20 each*

ickets start at $20 each* Pit Party passes are $15 each* (A valid 1:00pm event ticket is also required for Pit Party entry)

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com