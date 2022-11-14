Monster Jam returns to Columbia, tickets go on sale Nov. 15

These tricked out trucks will be at Colonial Life Arena on April 22-23

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love trucks? Really loud and fast trucks? Need a holiday gift for that special someone in your life? How about tickets to what should be one of the loudest, fastest, high-flying shows this coming spring?

Monster Jam has announced its return to Colonial Life Arena for shows on April 22-23. Advance tickets for Monster Jam Preferred Customers go on sale Tuesday, November 15, on Ticketmaster before tickets go on sale to the general public on November 22. On November 22, ticket sales will be online only at ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. On November 23, any tickets left for the event will be available purchase online and at the Prisma Health Box Office at 801 Lincoln St.

Not a Monster Jam Preferred Customer? No problem. You can sign up for free and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

This is the 30th anniversary for Monster Jam and to celebrate, there will be a Monster Jam Pit Party on both April 22 and 23. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

Although subject to change, the truck lineup as of November 14 includes Grave Digger® driven by Brandon Vinson; Dragon™ driven by Coty Saucier; Just Get-Er-Done driven by Brandan Tulachka; Wild Side driven by Zack Garner; Megalodon® driven by Mikayla Tulachka; Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr.; and 2 trucks/drivers to be announced later.