Monster truck event coming to Neeses this April

SC Monster Truck Madness will feature three of South Carolina's own monsters at the Mudplex in Neeses

LUGOFF, S.C. — Love monster trucks but would rather see them outside, in the mud, doing what monster trucks do best? SC Monster Truck Madness is holding an event 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Mudplex in Neeses.

This family-friendly event will feature three South Carolina Monster Trucks -- among others -- competing in wheelies, best trick, racing and freestyle performance.

The monster truck line-up includes:

Toxic

Bad News Travels Fast

Virginia Giant

Crime Time, a SC State Trooper themed monster truck to honor state troopers.

Culture Shock, built in high school as a senior project, this truck has competed all over the country

And the Palmetto Patrol Monster Ride Truck -- a military themed monster truck you can ride on.

Tickets start at $15 and include opportunities to get up close to the monster trucks and the drivers during the free Pit Party. For a little extra, you can take a ride in a real monster truck, have your face painted or sit in the cab of the Crime Time Monster Truck for a photo experience.

Tickets can be purchased online at scmonstertruckmadness.com

Children age 2 and under get in for free

Children or ages 3-12 = $15

Adults or ages 13+ = $20

VIP ages 3+ = $45 and include: VIP only seating, FREE VIP parking & one FREE monster Truck Photo Experience! (Sit in the driver's seat of the Crime Time Monster Truck to feel what it is like driving one of these massive monsters! Take your photo while in the driver's seat!) Limited number of VIP passes are sold.

Times to remember for the April 17 event:

Gates open at 4pm,

Pit Party from 4pm- 7pm

Monster Truck action starts at 7pm