Monster trucks are coming to the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monster truck lovers, November is the month for you!
2Xtreme Monster Truck Series has two events scheduled for South Carolina for lovers of high-flying, car-crushing monster trucks. Check out driver Jimmy Creten in Bounty Hunter as he goes against the Scarlett Bandit, Dr. Jekyll, and others in an all-out side-by-side racing event and freestyle Monster Truck Show.
- Saturday, November 13th, at Florence Motor Speedway (836 E Smith St, Timmonsville, South Carolina 29161)
- Saturday, November 20th, at South Carolina Motorplex (194 Dragstrip Rd, Neeses, South Carolina 29107)
Both shows start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.
Tickets are available in a variety of combinations:
- General admission to watch the show are $20 for anyone age 12 and up; $15 for ages 3-11; free for children age 2 and younger; a 20-pack of tickets for a group of all ages is $300
- All-inclusive tickets get you in to see the show AND free Pit Party Pass, a ride on the Ride Truck, Hero card for collecting driver autographs, VIP badge/lanyard for access to meet the drivers and get pictures/autographs, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a real piece of a Monster Truck. These tickets run $40 for anyone age 12 and up; $30 for ages 3-11; free for ages 2 and younger; and available in a Family 4-Pack (2 adults, 2 children) for $130
- General admission add-on for Pit Party, $5 per person at any age
- General admission add-on for truck ride, $10 per person
Tickets are available online at 2xtremeracingseries.com/tickets.