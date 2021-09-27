Voice your opinion: 2 new House redistricting meetings scheduled for Columbia

In-person and remote access meetings for public input on redrawing South Carolina voting/representation districts added

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Individuals now have two more chances to voice their opinion about redrawing voting and representation districts in South Carolina as the House Redistricting committee is adding public hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The meetings will be in-person with remote access options and will take place -- both dates -- at 4:30 p.m. in the Blatt Building, Room 1110, at 1105 Pendleton Street in Columbia.

If you would like to sign up for virtual testimony, email virtualtestimony@schouse.gov and include a note on which date -- Sept. 28 or Oct. 4 -- you plan to attend. Emails must be received 24 hours prior to the hearing (4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, or 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3).

If you cannot make the meetings in person or online, written testimony may be submitted to redistricting@schouse.gov.