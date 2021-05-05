New record set during Midlands Gives fundraising event

Final estimated total for the 18-hour event is $3,343,033 via 21,080 individual gifts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Midlands Gives Day set a new record in online giving by raising an estimated $3,343,003 through 21,080 individual gifts.

The funds will aid 480 non-profit organizations across 11 counties in the Midlands -- ranging from health and human services to youth development and education.

Midlands Gives--which is an 18-hour event hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF)--says during the last eight years it's raised over $15.9 million for area non-profits. The number of organizations supported and the amount of money donated indicate the need for funding community services.

“The generosity of our community is inspiring! We are incredibly thankful for the thousands of everyday philanthropists that came together to support our supporters,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of CCCF, in a statement. “Our region showcased immense resiliency and pride during Midlands Gives Day, despite the pandemic’s continued presence and devastating impact. Thank you to our donors, corporate partners and nonprofits for creating hope and setting new milestones for giving.”

CCCF reports 100% of each contribution will do directly to the donor's selected non-profit (less a credit card fee of 2.2% and a technology fee of 2.8%).