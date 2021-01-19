Newberry College piano competition goes virtual

Middle and high school students in the W. Darr Wise Piano Competition will submit videos of performances for judging.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has announced that the school’s fourth annual piano competition for middle and high school students will still go on this year, though in a slightly different arrangement. Rather than an in-person performance, because of the coronavirus, the W. Darr Wise Piano Competition will be held virtually, with competitors’ performances entered via YouTube.

Participants will compete in either the junior division, for those in grades six through eight, or the senior division, for grades nine through 12. Entrants must be residents of South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia.

All submission materials, including video links, forms, sheet music and the $25 entry fee, are due Feb. 13.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in each division. The first prize winner for the junior division will receive a cash prize of $150. The senior division champion will receive $250, as well as $5,000 in Newberry College scholarships. All winners will be notified via email by March 1.

The traditional winners’ recital, at which each prize winner performs one selection, will be set for a later date.

The competition is named in honor of Professor Emeritus of Music W. Darr Wise, now in his early 90s, who served as a member of the Newberry College faculty for 42 years. The event is hosted by the Department of Music, and organized by Dr. Sarah Masterson, associate professor of music.