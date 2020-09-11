The official 2020 City of Columbia Christmas ornaments now on sale

This year, one ornament features the 701 Whaley building and second commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Babcock Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Election Day 2020 has passed and the 2020 holiday season is beginning. The official City of Columbia ornament has been unveiled and this year there are two designs available for purchase.

The tradition of creating and selling collectible ornaments featuring Columbia landmarks or notable anniversaries started in 1993. Over the years, places such as Adluh Flour, the Robert Mills House and Williams-Brice Stadium have been featured. In 2020, the ornament bears an engraved likeness of 701 Whaley.

The second design commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Babcock Center, the recipient of proceeds of ornament sales.

Founded in 1970, the Babcock Center's mission is to empower people with lifelong disabilities to enjoy life by promoting abilities and respecting choice. According to Babcock Center history, that year founder Mary L Duffie discovered a married couple with disabilities living in a chicken coop. By securing housing for them, she would influence the work of Babcock Center for many years.

In 1988, The Babcock Center Foundation was established to further support the Babcock Center’s mission by sponsoring special events, fundraising and volunteer opportunities.

Today, through the support of the Babcock Center, nearly 5,000 adults with disabilities throughout South Carolina receive vocational training on a daily basis and the Babcock Center is the largest private provider of community services for people with severe lifelong disabilities in South Carolina.