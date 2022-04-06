Outfest Columbia returns to The Vista for Pride Month

This year, Drag Queen Willow Pill took to the stage for the start of Pride Month in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — OutFest Columbia returned to The Vista to celebrate Pride Month this weekend.

This year, Drag Queen Willow Pill took to the stage for the start of Pride Month in South Carolina. OutFest Columbia is an annual event that focuses on showcasing the LGBTQ+ community of Columbia. People that went said that it was a day filled with acceptance and appreciation.

Today is amazing and it's a beautiful day, everyone is so excited to be here," said Julie Turner, the leader of the South Carolina Chapter of Free Hugs. "We had a few years where we weren't able to have events like these and get together, so to be able to get together is absolutely wonderful."

She added that, to be able to hug again is "even better."