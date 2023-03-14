R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest coming to Columbia

Mother's Day weekend concert to feature Xscape, Monica, and Tamar Braxton at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The perfect Mother's Day gift might be a ticket to an evening of music from R&B's most talented women. The R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest -- featuring Xscape, Monica, and Tamar Braxton with the Terence Young Experience -- is headed to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena on May 12.

Tickets go on sale to the public online-only at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are available online-only on the first day of the public on sale. Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena on the next Tuesday that the box office is open.

Shamara and DJ Prince Ice from The Big DM 101.3 and Neek and DJ Pretty Boy Mell from Hot 1039/939 will serve as hosts.