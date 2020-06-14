Drop off old electronics, household waste during June 27 Richland Recycles event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you have junk that you need to get rid of? Old computers that don't work, mountains of paper that need to be shredded, or old cans of paint that you found while cleaning up the garage during your COVID-19-induced quarantine?
Good news, Richland County has scheduled a free Richland Recycles Day where county residents are encouraged to drop off unwanted household items 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Residents should enter Gate 12 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, to drop off items. Workers will direct drivers to various drop-off stations and unload acceptable items from vehicles. To maintain social distancing, residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Acceptable items include:
- electronics
- scrap metal
- tires
- household hazardous waste
- paper for shredding
- cooking oil (in sealed container)
NOT accepted:
- mattresses
- motor oil
- wood and wooden furniture
- commercial or business drop-off
If you have questions about particular items, call Solid Waste & Recycling at 803-576-2440. For more information and to register, visit Richland County’s Facebook page