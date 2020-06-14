Drop off old electronics, household waste during June 27 Richland Recycles event

June 27 event at State Fairgrounds in Columbia is free to Richland County residents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you have junk that you need to get rid of? Old computers that don't work, mountains of paper that need to be shredded, or old cans of paint that you found while cleaning up the garage during your COVID-19-induced quarantine?

Good news, Richland County has scheduled a free Richland Recycles Day where county residents are encouraged to drop off unwanted household items 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Residents should enter Gate 12 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, to drop off items. Workers will direct drivers to various drop-off stations and unload acceptable items from vehicles. To maintain social distancing, residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Acceptable items include:

electronics

scrap metal

tires

household hazardous waste

paper for shredding

cooking oil (in sealed container)

NOT accepted:

mattresses

motor oil

wood and wooden furniture

commercial or business drop-off