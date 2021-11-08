Recycle your household hazardous waste Saturday, November 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday, November 13, 2021, is National Drive-Thru Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
Residents in Richland County can bring household hazardous waste and other recyclable materials to Columbia Place Mall, 7210 Two Notch Rd. between 8 a.m. and noon. Proof of Richland County residency will be required.
Items that will be accepted include:
- paints
- household cleaners and chemicals
- pool chemicals
- lawn and garden chemicals
- propane cylinders
- fire extenguishers
Items that will NOT be accepted include:
- explosives and ammunition
- pharmaceutical waste
- automotive fluids
- electronics
- tires
- commercial hazardous waste
(Automotive fluids, electronics and tires can be disposed of for free at Richland County drop-off sites at 1070 Caughman Rd. North or 10531 Garners Ferry Rd.)
For more information, call the County's Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 803-576-2440.