Recycle your household hazardous waste Saturday, November 13

November 13 is National Drive-Thru Day for dropping off household hazardous waste

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday, November 13, 2021, is National Drive-Thru Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Residents in Richland County can bring household hazardous waste and other recyclable materials to Columbia Place Mall, 7210 Two Notch Rd. between 8 a.m. and noon. Proof of Richland County residency will be required.

Items that will be accepted include:

paints

household cleaners and chemicals

pool chemicals

lawn and garden chemicals

propane cylinders

fire extenguishers

Items that will NOT be accepted include:

explosives and ammunition

pharmaceutical waste

automotive fluids

electronics

tires

commercial hazardous waste

(Automotive fluids, electronics and tires can be disposed of for free at Richland County drop-off sites at 1070 Caughman Rd. North or 10531 Garners Ferry Rd.)