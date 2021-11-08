x
Recycle your household hazardous waste Saturday, November 13

November 13 is National Drive-Thru Day for dropping off household hazardous waste
Credit: Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday, November 13, 2021, is National Drive-Thru Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. 

Residents in Richland County can bring household hazardous waste and other recyclable materials to Columbia Place Mall, 7210 Two Notch Rd. between 8 a.m. and noon. Proof of Richland County residency will be required.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • paints
  • household cleaners and chemicals
  • pool chemicals
  • lawn and garden chemicals
  • propane cylinders
  • fire extenguishers

Items that will NOT be accepted include:

  • explosives and ammunition
  • pharmaceutical waste
  • automotive fluids
  • electronics
  • tires
  • commercial hazardous waste

(Automotive fluids, electronics and tires can be disposed of for free at Richland County drop-off sites at 1070 Caughman Rd. North or 10531 Garners Ferry Rd.)

For more information, call the County's Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 803-576-2440.

