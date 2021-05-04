x
Play ball! Registration begins for City Youth Baseball League

Children ages 5-8 years old can register at local City of Columbia Community Centers through April 23
Credit: poylock19 - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grab your bat and loosen up your glove because registration is now open for City of Columbia's Youth Baseball League.

Caregivers for children ages 5-8 can pick up and drop off a registration form between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm., Monday-Friday, at any one of the following Community Center locations:  

  • Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
  • Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
  • Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

Registration ends Friday, April 23. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-0456.

