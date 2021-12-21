Richland County Council seeks public input on redistricting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has made maps available to the public showing the adjusted lines for council districts as part of their redistricting efforts for 2021. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion of the new council districts during a public hearing on Jan. 4 at 2020 Hampton St. in Columbia.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the latest data is released from the US Census. All voting entities undergo the redistricting process -- from US Congress to local school boards.
The 2020 US Census showed population shifts throughout Richland County, prompting the adjustment of district lines to help ensure equitable voter representation.
Here's how to read the maps embedded below:
- Start with the red outlines -- the red lines mark the existing eleven council districts
- Grey shaded areas are incorporated municipalities -- City of Columbia, Forest Acres, Arcadia Lakes, Blythewood, Fort Jackson and McIntire Joint National Guard Base.
- The colors represent proposed adjustments to the nine county districts.
- The precinct names are printed in red.
While Districts 1 (Bill Malinowski) and 5 (Allison Terracio) remained for the most part unchanged, others saw large gains or losses.
Some of the largest proposed shifts are:
- District 2 (Derrek Pugh) losing portions of the North Columbia area and an area south of Blythewood to District 7 (Gretchen Barron).
- District 3 (Yvonne McBride) losing a portion of Ward 6 and all of North Forest Acres to District 6 (Joe Walker, III)
- However both District 3 and District 6 gain voters from the southern portion of District 8 (Overture Walker) as that district shifts northward -- absorbing the Longcreek neighborhood in the northwestern portion of District 9 (Jesica Mackey). District 3 gains the Trenholm Road and Arcadia precincts while District 6 gains Satchelford.
- District 10 (Cheryl English) also gains the area southeast of Fort Jackson, bounded by Congaree and Piney Branch roads to Garners Ferry currently represented by District 11 (Chakisse Newton).