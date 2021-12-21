Richland County Council seeks public input on redistricting

The map of proposed adjustments to council districts is available to public with a public hearing scheduled for early January 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has made maps available to the public showing the adjusted lines for council districts as part of their redistricting efforts for 2021. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion of the new council districts during a public hearing on Jan. 4 at 2020 Hampton St. in Columbia.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the latest data is released from the US Census. All voting entities undergo the redistricting process -- from US Congress to local school boards.

The 2020 US Census showed population shifts throughout Richland County, prompting the adjustment of district lines to help ensure equitable voter representation.

Here's how to read the maps embedded below:

Start with the red outlines -- the red lines mark the existing eleven council districts

Grey shaded areas are incorporated municipalities -- City of Columbia, Forest Acres, Arcadia Lakes, Blythewood, Fort Jackson and McIntire Joint National Guard Base.

The colors represent proposed adjustments to the nine county districts.

The precinct names are printed in red.

While Districts 1 (Bill Malinowski) and 5 (Allison Terracio) remained for the most part unchanged, others saw large gains or losses.

Some of the largest proposed shifts are: