Clear the clutter with two recycling events in Richland County this week

Free community shred event is Friday, and annual Richland Recycles Drop-Off is Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's time to clear out all of that clutter that's been accumulating while you've been living and working from home during the pandemic.

Residents of Richland County have two opportunities this weekend to get rid off that stack of papers from the home office and old electronics, paint and household hazardous waste.

On Friday, May 14, residents will be able to unload up to three boxes or bags of paper at the Free Community Shred Event in Blythewood. Sponsored by the Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360, bring the recyclable papers to the visitors' side of Blythewood High School Football Stadium, located at 10901 Wilson Blvd, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, May 15, is the annual Richland Recycles event at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia. Richland County residents can drop off the following items:

electronics -- limit eight devices per car

scrap metal

paint -- limit eight gallons per car

tires -- limit eight per car

household hazardous waste -- chemicals, cleaners and pesticides.